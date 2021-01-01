Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.30

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and traded as low as $4.19. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 240,424 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 86,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.