Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $958.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $995.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.81 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $980.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 305.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $113,000.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,950. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.