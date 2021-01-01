Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading Up 2.1%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60. Approximately 143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

