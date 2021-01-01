Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

