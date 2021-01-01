Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. South State CORP. bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $106.17.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.