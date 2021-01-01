Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,400 Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 94.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 436,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Noah by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Noah by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Noah by 1,835.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 184,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noah by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Noah declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NOAH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

