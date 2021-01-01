Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $25,058,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $265,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $3,970,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $6,735,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. New Street Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.51.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

