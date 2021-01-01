Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Trading Down 10.6%

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.11. 1,009,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 870,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

