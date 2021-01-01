Seele-N (SEELE) Market Cap Hits $8.74 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00039055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00295813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.83 or 0.02033573 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

