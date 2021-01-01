Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Seer stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Seer has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.13.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance Mcguire purchased 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

