Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Seer stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Seer has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.13.
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.
Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.