Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,403,000 after buying an additional 230,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 418,171 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,737 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $38.07 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $321.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.