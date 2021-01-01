Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAY opened at $14.81 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

