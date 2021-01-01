Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Enviva Partners worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 61.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $45.42 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -239.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $225.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.