Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

