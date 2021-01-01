Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sensus Healthcare worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.86. 37,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.17. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

