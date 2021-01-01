Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Reaches $10.93 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, GDAC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,622 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

