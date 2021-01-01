Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Trading 10.5% Higher

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)’s share price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. 324,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 335,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$139.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

