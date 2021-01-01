Sesen Bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,591 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 351% compared to the typical daily volume of 575 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 1,550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sesen Bio by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 110,671 shares during the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SESN opened at $1.35 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

