Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Lifted to Buy at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.88.

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

