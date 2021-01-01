Shivom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shivom Profile

OMX is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

