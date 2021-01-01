Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau expects that the software maker will earn $1.71 per share for the year.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. 140166 began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,057.27.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,131.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,067.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,008.63. The company has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,855.63, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

