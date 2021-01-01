Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1,319.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is well poised to gain from e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,057.27.

SHOP stock opened at $1,131.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,067.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,008.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,855.63, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

