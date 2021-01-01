Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.30. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

