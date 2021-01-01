Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

