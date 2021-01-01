Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.79. 1,877,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,948,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,489 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 859,066 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,147,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

