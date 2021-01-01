SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE) Trading Down 4.5%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.03 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 1,233,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 950,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The company has a market capitalization of £106.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.84.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE.L) (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited, an energy generation company, engages in the design, development, financing, construction, installation, completion, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of tidal power generation projects. It also designs, supplies, and maintains tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; and provides project management and consulting, and financial services.

