Single Collateral DAI Hits Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027811 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

