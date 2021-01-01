Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.46

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.46 and last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 352906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$745.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.0491202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

