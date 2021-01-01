Skycoin (SKY) Hits One Day Volume of $565,271.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $565,271.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00563896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00158826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00307766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00084397 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars.

