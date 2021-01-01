SnowGem 1-Day Volume Tops $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.