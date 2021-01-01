Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 17.1%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s stock price traded up 17.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $7.79. 1,770,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,598,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $458.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

