SparksPay Market Capitalization Achieves $42,155.73 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $42,155.73 and $7.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

