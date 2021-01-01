Spartacus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) Trading Up 2.1%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)’s share price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 43,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 110,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32.

About Spartacus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

