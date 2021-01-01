SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund (SYI.AX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:SYI)

SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund (SYI.AX) (ASX:SYI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$21.88.

