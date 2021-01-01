SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 10,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 15,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

