Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.04. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

