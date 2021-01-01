SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FLOW opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth $920,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.