Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $22,743,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $22,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00.

SQ opened at $217.64 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.03 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.45 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

