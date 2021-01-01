Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,198,560.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at $39,323,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80.

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45.

On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,139,259.66.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $217.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.03 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.45 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.