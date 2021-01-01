Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 15,354 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.

PEB opened at $18.80 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

