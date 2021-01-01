Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628,533 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 973,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Shares of NYSE VLY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

