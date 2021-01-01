Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 75.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,162 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,995.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,414 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

