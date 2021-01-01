Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $196,000 Position in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of Armstrong Flooring worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,927,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 32.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.86.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.24). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.