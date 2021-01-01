Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TUFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

