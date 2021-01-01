Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,273 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period.

EPAC stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

