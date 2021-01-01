StableUSD (USDS) Price Down 1.2% This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00127793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00558397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00166131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00301477 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00049274 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

