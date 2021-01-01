Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. 66,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 52,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Standard Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

