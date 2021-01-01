Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.19, but opened at $10.49. Steel Partners shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 614 shares.

Specifically, President Jack L. Howard acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,689,178 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,519.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren G. Lichtenstein acquired 114,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 166,945 shares of company stock worth $1,520,549 and have sold 77,903 shares worth $2,943,540. 57.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $270.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.01 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.