SteepCoin Price Up 143.9% Over Last Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 143.9% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $104,828.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000220 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 133.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

