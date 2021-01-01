Stephen E. Budorick Buys 465 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $11,973.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 151,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,116.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.08 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,579,000 after buying an additional 203,780 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after buying an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after buying an additional 566,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

